Lawton welcomes new parks and recreation director

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The City of Lawton will have a new Parks and Recreation Director in December.
Jeffery Temple from Colorado Springs has been chosen for the job and is set to start on December 14.
“We are looking forward to Jeff joining our team during this exciting time. His experience, passion and ambition will help to continue driving our city forward,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
According to Lawton city officials, Temple has more than 20 years of experience in municipal, military and private sectors.
He’ll oversee more than 60 employees in eight divisions as well as the city facilities and sites.
He’ll also take the lead on the Master Parks Plan that is currently underway.
