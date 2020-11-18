Officials say 31 inmates have died in Okla. due to COVID

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 31 inmates statewide have now died from the Coronavirus, including one on Tuesday in Lawton.
Their numbers show that large outbreaks are now being reported at four separate correctional facilities, with anywhere between 66 and 313 inmates at each facility testing positive.
These facilities include the Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, James Crabtree, Jess Dunn, John H. Lilley. The Jess Dunn Facility is seeing the highest numbers at 313 inmates testing positive for COVID.
The Lawton Correctional Facility only shows three active cases currently.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has also said there are more than 3,700 inmates statewide either in quarantine or isolation due to exposure to the virus.
