Six new deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District sadly has six deaths to report today; Case 2,945 (70 - 79), Case 3,762 (70 - 79), Case 4,826 (70 - 79), Case 4,986 (70 - 79), Case 2,489 (60 - 69) and Case 5,771 (70 - 79). There are 146 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, and 116 recoveries to also report today. The total tested and total negative numbers both increased significantly in today’s counts. This is a result of mass testing at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.