Duncan hosts annual holiday stroll event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Officials and merchants at Main Street Duncan are preparing for a holiday event on Saturday.
The annual Holiday Stroll event will be this Saturday from 10 in the morning until 6 pm.
Downtown retailers will have discounted shopping, door prizes and giveaways.
In addition, some stores will have Black Friday deals, along with new merchandise.
Some store owners are still requiring masks, and all will work to make sure their buildings are clean and safe for attendees.
