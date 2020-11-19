Duncan hosts holiday stroll for 34 year

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Duncan will hold the 34 annual Holiday Stroll Saturday from 10am to 6pm.
Downtown retailers will be offering discounted shopping, door prizes or giveaways, and surprises inside each store.
Increased safety measures will be taken to insure the health of shoppers.
“Sidewalk vendors will not setup to giveaway refreshments. Additionally, stores will not offer free snacks. Some store owners are still requiring masks and all are working diligently to keep their stores clean and safe. Cleaning dressing rooms between use and cleaning counters, for example, are being done regularly to ensure public safety,” said Destiny Ahlfenger.
For more information about the Holiday Stroll please contact the office at 580-252-8696 or by email to mainstreetduncan@sbcglobal.net.
