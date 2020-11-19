The threat for rain will increase as a strong cold front arrives. While there are still some disagreements on the exact timing of the front, only about a 12 hour difference between the fastest/ slowest models, we’re still anticipating a Saturday night into Sunday event. Mainly rain showers are expected but a few thunderstorms aren’t out of the question completely. Timing for this development will likely be after midnight on Saturday. Most of the precipitation looks to wrap up by Sunday evening.