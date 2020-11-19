LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A boundary will push through during the day on Friday but will likely go unnoticed for most. It’ll shift our winds more than anything. South to start then north after all is said and done at 10 to 15mph. Highs will looking to be in the mid 70s for the afternoon hours under those sunny skies.
With the help of the boundary and our next approaching cold front, Saturday is trending much cooler. Highs only looking to be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
The threat for rain will increase as a strong cold front arrives. While there are still some disagreements on the exact timing of the front, only about a 12 hour difference between the fastest/ slowest models, we’re still anticipating a Saturday night into Sunday event. Mainly rain showers are expected but a few thunderstorms aren’t out of the question completely. Timing for this development will likely be after midnight on Saturday. Most of the precipitation looks to wrap up by Sunday evening.
Models continue to struggle with the second system for early next week. Most currently show another small wave of energy moving across the region late Monday into Tuesday night. Looks like at least some chance of rain across the area from Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
