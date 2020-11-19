Fort sill Apache tribe makes generous donation to the United Way of Southwest Okla.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Fort sill Apache tribe gave back to the community Thursday by donating $2,500 to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma for all their efforts in the community since the pandemic began.
“We’ve been fortunate on some areas of our casino with the support of the community so we thought this would be a way to give back to the community to to help out at this time,” said Lori Goday-Ware the chairwoman for the Fort sill Apache tribe.
Goday-Ware says she knows things have been tougher for families and non-profits this year.
The Fort Sill Apache tribe has been giving to the United Way for several years now.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.