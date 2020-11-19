Lawton FFA helps families in need during Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Thursday local FFA students from all the Lawton High Schools delivered Thanksgiving baskets for LPS families in need.
The baskets have everything families need for a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey or ham.
This is the 6th year the FFA has done this project.
This year they were able to help out about 125 families chosen by school counselors.
“It feels really good to be able to give families that might otherwise not have any Thanksgiving food specially since it’s been a tough year it feels really good to get back. Families are just overjoyed and they’re amazed that someone will want to help them,” said FFA president Madison Muller.
Muller says she is grateful for the student organizations that took part and to the community for helping make this possible
