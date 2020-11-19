Lawton JROTC programs help soldiers and families in need during holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The JROTC programs in Lawton donated to the Armed Serves YMCA today to help Soldiers and their families through the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
The companies or classes hold an annual competition to see who can donate the most non-perishable food items.
“It feels really great knowing that we’re working hard to give back to people that especially specifically needed it. Like we do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do so knowing that this is going to go to somebody that will actually really appreciate it. It’s a nice feeling for us to know,” said Nasciglle Morris of Lawton MacArthur high school’s JROTC.
This year MAC came out on top with about 430 pounds of food collected over the past few weeks!
