LPD involved in overnight shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says they were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.
We have limited information at this time, but LPD says they were originally called to the scene around 2:10 a.m. at the Pepper Tree apartments, which are located near Cache road on Northwest Hunter Road.
LPD says the OSBI has been called in to investigate the shooting.
We have reached out to the OSBI for more information but have not received any updates at this time.
We'll keep you updated as we learn more.
