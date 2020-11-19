Man taken into custody after Wednesday night Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says they responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday night and found a victim had been killed.
The shooting happened near 20th and Taft in northwest Lawton around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials say when they arrived a suspect was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to shooting the victim, who has not been identified.
The suspect’s identity has also not yet been confirmed by police but jail records show a man was booked into jail on a 2nd degree murder complaint early Thursday morning. We are waiting on police to confirm this is the suspect in the shooting.
Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.
You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is released.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.