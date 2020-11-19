Oklahoma Blood Institute welcomes convalescent plasma donors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Oklahoma Blood Institute is now welcoming walk-in convalescent plasma donors to donor centers and open-to-public mobile blood drives.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19, or who have tested positive for the antibodies, and have been symptom-free for 14 days and at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation are eligible to give convalescent plasma.
Convalescent plasma is used in treating patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19. The earlier a patient receives the plasma, the better their outcome is likely to be. A donation takes about 90 minutes and can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is holding a daily drawing for a $1,000 VISA gift card. Donors will be entered into the drawing automatically.
Oklahoma Blood Institute locations can be found at obi.org, or call 888-308-3924 to make an appointment to donate convalescent plasma.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.