Two Comanche county men convicted of murder dispute state’s jurisdiction

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Court filings have been made disputing state jurisdiction in two Comanche County murder cases.
Mica Martinez is on death row for a pair of 2009 murders committed during a home invasion near Cache.
Joshua Codynah is serving a life sentence for stabbing Michael Mithlo to death in Lawton.
But according to separate court documents, the two claim the State of Oklahoma lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute them.
That is due to this year’s Supreme Court McGirt ruling, that designated much of the state as tribal land.
The DA’s office say the High Court’s ruling has no impact on the cases, as the Kiowa-Comanche-and-Apache reservation was disestablished by Congress in an 1900 statute.
