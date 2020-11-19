UPDATE: OHP identifies second victim of deadly weekend crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the identity of a second victim who was killed in a weekend crash near Sterling.
The second victim was identified as Michelle R Evanoff, 54 from Lawton.
According to troopers, the vehicle Evanoff was riding in failed to yield at a stop sign near NE 225th and Highway 17, colliding with a second vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle Evanoff was riding in, Kelly Hale, was killed in the crash. The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital but survived.
