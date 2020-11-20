Donations help military veterans get fishing and hunting licenses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation say they are offering fishing and hunting licenses to military veterans -- thanks to the generosity of donors.
The agency’s Stars and Stripes License Project offers licenses to military veterans, as well as the surviving families of veterans who died while serving the country.
Officials say the project allows the public to buy hunting and fishing licenses for veterans as a thank you for their service.
Those wanting to apply, or to donate to the project, can do so online at their website.
