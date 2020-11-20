Drive 2 Live Benefit hopes to bring awareness to the dangers of speeding and street racing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -There will be a Drive 2 Live Benefit Event Saturday at VFW Post 1193 in Lawton. The event is scheduled to start at 11 am.
The event aims to bring awareness to the dangers and tragic deaths due to speeding and street racing, specifically those of teens in the United States.
There will be a catered brunch, raffle, Celebrity Meet and Greet, and a live concert. There will be performances from artists Shon Flame, R$4L Ka$H, ROB J, Pj_theSupastar, Trelisha, EastSide Sonny.
For more information, find this event on Facebook.
