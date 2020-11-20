Happy Friday Texoma! We’re seeing a weak cold front move through the area as we speak. While it’s impacting temperatures slightly, there’s not too much of a difference out there. Upper 60s to low 70s west/ northwest whereas the I-44 corridor and east are in the mid 70s. Still holding on to plenty of sunshine and that will be the case as we head into the rest of this afternoon. For any Friday night football games, expect those temperatures to be in the mid 60s and falling into the upper 50s for the second half. With this weak from winds will begin to shift. North winds after 7PM at 5 to 10mph.