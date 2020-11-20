LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday Texoma! We’re seeing a weak cold front move through the area as we speak. While it’s impacting temperatures slightly, there’s not too much of a difference out there. Upper 60s to low 70s west/ northwest whereas the I-44 corridor and east are in the mid 70s. Still holding on to plenty of sunshine and that will be the case as we head into the rest of this afternoon. For any Friday night football games, expect those temperatures to be in the mid 60s and falling into the upper 50s for the second half. With this weak from winds will begin to shift. North winds after 7PM at 5 to 10mph.
Overnight cloud cover will increase. By Saturday morning we’re trending mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies all day and with this afternoon’s front high temperatures tomorrow are going to range quite a bit. I’m thinking upper 50s to low 60s for counties along I-40. Low to mid 60s for a good chunk of Texoma. Meanwhile counties south and east will likely see low to mid 70s.
Another strong cold front will push through Texoma late Saturday into Sunday morning. This will help spark rain showers from north to south after midnight on Saturday. While instability is low, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out for counties closer to I-40 for late morning/ early afternoon on Sunday. All rain looks to end by the mid afternoon on Sunday.
Temperatures behind the front will be much cooler. Highs only in the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover sticks around for Monday but things for right now are trending dry. Highs are looking to stay slightly below average in the upper 50s. Another cold front arrives early on Tuesday giving us the chance for more showers and storms. Highs for Tuesday rebound into the upper 60s. All rain activity will wrap up by early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving are trending dry with temperatures closer to average.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
