Gabriel’s House shows appreciation for health care workers at Duncan Regional Hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Today the kids with Gabriel’s House came together to show their support for the health care workers in Duncan.
Gabriel’s House officials said the kids really wanted to help out any way they could during the pandemic.
So they came up with this event, where they gathered outside Duncan Regional Hospital to sing, pray and show the employees inside that they are loved and appreciated.
“We just want to say thank you - these guys are working hours and hours, and it’s hard on everybody, but I can only imagine what it’s like inside those hospital walls,” said Gabriel’s House Director Dallas Gibbs.
Douglas Volinski, the chief financial officer of Duncan Reginal Hospital had this reaction, “This is great, it really makes us feel appreaciated, all the hard work everybody’s been doing. There’s nothing better than having a bunch of little children out here blessing us, so we greatly appreciate it.”
And after they were done at the hospital, the Gabriel’s House team went to visit nursing homes across Stephens County to continue sharing the love.
