Lawton farmer’s market holds Thanksgiving market

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Farmers market is having its Thanksgiving market Saturday.
There will be a variety of vendors attending. The focus of Saturday’s market will be on supplying you with all the food you need to have the perfect Thanksgiving day meal, complete with great leftovers.
The farmers market will be Saturday from eight in the morning until noon at SW 38th and Elsie Hamm drive, near Cameron University’s Animal and Plant Sciences building.
