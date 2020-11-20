Lawton Ranger fights for life battling COVID

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Earlier this week, we saw a glimpse into the life of a COVID patient at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Curtis Sims, a longtime member and current Vice President of the Lawton Rangers, is now fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
Sims was admitted to CCMH on November 8th, after he was struggling to breathe.
On Tuesday, he was flown to OU medical Center in stable condition, but still on a ventilator.
His wife was finally given a chance to see him before he left.
Now, she’s waiting on a call to find out what’s next for her husband.
“Him being in that hospital without me beside him is hard,” said Suzanne Sims. “And not having control and not being able to help him. It’s awful.”
Curtis is the current Vice President of the Lawton Rangers. His nephew, and current rodeo chairman says Curtis has been a member for 8 or more years now, and is someone you can always count on.
“He does a lot for the club,” said Tommy Arnold. “He always attends all kinds of parades and stuff. He bends over backwards for whoever needs help, you can count on Curtis to be there.”
On Wednesday, as Sims fights for his life in the hospital, his father passed away due to a massive stroke. Now, the family is dealing with even more heartache.
“Knowing that his son is in the hospital, and now I go to his funeral to bury my father in law,” said Suzanne. “When Curtis does come home, we have to tell him that his Dad passed away.”
The support from the Rangers community, has been tremendous. Now, they just continue to wait, and pray.
“We’re just one day at a time basically,” said Arnold. “That’s all you can do. Just wait and hope for the best. and Hope that everything comes out great. Which I pray that it does. He’s one tough cowboy, that’s all I’ve got to say.”
