ODWC experiments with fly fishing success rates in Medicine Park

“We want our anglers to be successful,” said Ryswyk. “We want them to come out and catch fish and have a good time. Many people may not know that trout are not native. It’s not a fish that you’re going to find in Oklahoma without the intervention of the Department of Wildlife bringing them in and stocking them. So that’s kind of the goal of the program, is to get people out, get them catching fish, and putting a smile on their face.”