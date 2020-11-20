Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is looking for fly fishers to help with experiment

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) -The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is encouraging fly fisherman to come fish for trout near the bath lake area in Medicine Park.
They are testing to see if a net that was put in the water this week, will increase the chances for fly fisherman to catch fish in the shallow part of the creek.
According to ODWC officials, trout tend to be in deeper water to hide from potential predators.
However, that makes it harder for fly fisherman, because they often wade in the shallow water to fish.
This time there are no rules or regulations preventing other fisherman from fishing the area, it’s more of just an experiment.
“This section of the creek here is quite a bit shallower than the rest. And so our thought is we will try an experiment, try to contain some of the fish up here with this block net. That’s just a fancy word for just a little barrier. And we’ll see what happens. We’ll see if anglers are catching fish, if they enjoy it. And we’ll go from there,” said Ryan Ryswyk, Southwest Region Fisheries Supervisor for ODWC
Since trout is not a native fish to our area, the ODWC stocks Medicine Creek 10 times throughout the winter starting in November.
