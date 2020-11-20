Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is looking for fly fishers to help with experiment

“This section of the creek here is quite a bit shallower than the rest. And so our thought is we will try an experiment, try to contain some of the fish up here with this block net. That’s just a fancy word for just a little barrier. And we’ll see what happens. We’ll see if anglers are catching fish, if they enjoy it. And we’ll go from there,” said Ryan Ryswyk, Southwest Region Fisheries Supervisor for ODWC