One new death, 118 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 118 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 130 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 6,141 cases in Wichita County, with 2,184 of them still being active.
There have been 3,841 total recoveries, 34,298 negative tests and 116 deaths.
There are currently 2,077 patients recovering at home while 107 are in the hospital. 17 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 768 tests still pending.
The Health District has one death to report today; Case 5,404 (80+). There are 118 new cases, 107 hospitalizations, and 130 recoveries to report. Please note there will not be an update next Thursday, November 26, or Friday, November 27. Normal updates will resume Monday, November 30.
Totals for the week ending November 20 are as follows:
Total new cases - 791
Average Positivity Rate - 21%
Case Type
Contact = 74 cases
Close Contact = 64 cases
Community Spread = 85 cases
Under Investigation = 568 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 8 cases
6 – 10 = 28 cases
11 – 19 = 96 cases
20 – 29 = 126 cases
30 – 39 = 123 cases
40 – 49 = 119 cases
50 – 59 = 99 cases
60 – 69 = 106 cases
70 – 79 = 51 cases
80+ = 35 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 107
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 3
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 12
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 25
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 15
Critical - 3
80+
Stable - 27
