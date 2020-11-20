One new death, 118 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | November 20, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 4:51 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 118 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 130 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 6,141 cases in Wichita County, with 2,184 of them still being active.

There have been 3,841 total recoveries, 34,298 negative tests and 116 deaths.

There are currently 2,077 patients recovering at home while 107 are in the hospital. 17 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 768 tests still pending.

CITY ACTIVE CASES
Burkburnett 173
Electra 78
Iowa Park 142
Wichita Falls 1,791

The Health District has one death to report today; Case 5,404 (80+). There are 118 new cases, 107 hospitalizations, and 130 recoveries to report. Please note there will not be an update next Thursday, November 26, or Friday, November 27. Normal updates will resume Monday, November 30.

Totals for the week ending November 20 are as follows:

Total new cases - 791

Average Positivity Rate - 21%

Case Type

Contact = 74 cases

Close Contact = 64 cases

Community Spread = 85 cases

Under Investigation = 568 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 8 cases

6 – 10 = 28 cases

11 – 19 = 96 cases

20 – 29 = 126 cases

30 – 39 = 123 cases

40 – 49 = 119 cases

50 – 59 = 99 cases

60 – 69 = 106 cases

70 – 79 = 51 cases

80+ = 35 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 107

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

Stable - 3

30 - 39

Stable - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 6

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 12

Critical - 4

60 - 69

Stable - 25

Critical - 9

70 - 79

Stable - 15

Critical - 3

80+

Stable - 27

