State doctor says Governor Stitt’s new measures “too little, too late”

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -An Oklahoma doctor says restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus may be, quote, “too little, too late.”
Dr. Dale Bratzler of the University of Oklahoma Medical Center says Governor Stitt’s new measures, which close bars and in-person restaurant service at 11 pm, will take two to three weeks to slow the spread.
He says in that time, cases and hospitalizations in the state could likely continue rising to record levels.
As of today, statewide hospitalizations due to the virus surpassed 1,400 for a second time.
The state health department is also reporting just under 3,000 new cases and 18 additional deaths due to the virus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.