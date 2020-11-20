UPDATE: Suspect, victim in late Wednesday Lawton homicide identified by police

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the suspect and victim in a homicide which happened near 20th and Taft on Wednesday night.
Police say the victim was Douglas Patrick Armondi Jr. and the suspect is Bryan Derrel Bruce.
Bruce was listed in the Friday morning jail roster as being held on a 2nd degree murder charge along with another felony and misdemeanor warrant. He is also being held for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Bruce has multiple previous convictions for drug related offenses.
No charges have officially been filed in connection to the homicide.
Police have not released any other details about what led up to the Wednesday night incident.
