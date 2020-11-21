First Alert Forecast: (11/21 PM)

Cloud cover and breezy winds will keep Tuesday morning above average for mid to late November. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday ahead of another cold front which will dive southward. To start along and north of I-44 and then spread eastward as the day goes on. As of right now the possibility of a strong thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. The threat for hail as of now seems to be elevated. Rain doesn’t stick around for long as the chances shift east by the evening hours.