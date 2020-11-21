First Alert Forecast: (11/21 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Just as expected we’re dealing with a spread in temperatures across Texoma for this Saturday afternoon. Mid to upper 50s along I-40, mid 60s for most of Texoma but those counties south and east are dealing with temperatures in the 70s! Our next cold front is to blame for the spread. That front will continue to move southward as the afternoon goes on being near the Red River by late this evening.
As the cold front arrives, it brings the chance scattered rain showers. Southern counties are expected to received very little rain from this event. Counties along I-40 have a better chance at seeing any rain plus higher rain totals.
Fog is not completely out of the question for tomorrow morning for counties north of the front as the showers mostly move south. The good news is, tomorrow is not going to be a complete washout. By the early afternoon the system will be exiting out of our viewing area and partial clearing is expected for the evening. The front will cool us off significantly as highs for most will be in the low to mid 50s.
A high pressure will quickly being to move in overnight Sunday into Monday morning. With an increase in south winds, Monday will result in slightly warmer temperatures. Cloud cover will stick around but things will stay dry. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Cloud cover and breezy winds will keep Tuesday morning above average for mid to late November. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday ahead of another cold front which will dive southward. To start along and north of I-44 and then spread eastward as the day goes on. As of right now the possibility of a strong thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. The threat for hail as of now seems to be elevated. Rain doesn’t stick around for long as the chances shift east by the evening hours.
Wednesday is looking to be sunny with temperatures close to average. Wednesday will likely be in the low to mid 60s across Texoma. A small warm up is on tap for Thanksgiving with highs rising into the mid to upper 60s. The day is trending dry with an increase in cloud cover.
Another cold front will likely surge south during the day on Friday. Currently I’m not overly convinced we’ll see rain for Friday or Saturday due to an inconsistencies in model data but that could (and will) change as the days move forward. You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
