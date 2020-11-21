Main Street Duncan puts on 34th annual Holiday Stroll

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Main Street in Duncan was busy all day for the 34th annual Holiday Stroll.
This event gave community members a chance to shop local as downtown retailers had special Holiday sales, door prizes and new items to show off.
The pandemic forced some changes in this year’s event... no vendors set up along the street, just businesses with their doors open and hand sanitizer ready for the large crowds.
One business owner said this year was slower than previous, but she was still so excited to be apart of the annual event.
“We’re pulling people from out of town, you know day trippers who are bored, looking for something to do. We are having a pretty good turn out. Like I said it’s slower than year’s past because it’s usually in the evening but it’s a good event,” said Owner of Butterfeild Mercantile Donna Duwe.
The event was put on by Main Street Duncan... it wrapped up around 6 p.m.
While many of the sales ended, it’s almost Black Friday shopping so many of these businesses will have new deals very soon.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.