Apache Casino and Hotel hosting blood drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Apache Casino and Hotel is teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to hold a blood drive
The drive kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday and will run until 3 p.m. inside the Summit Ballroom.
Every participant will receive a candy bar as part of the annual Chocolate Factory Giveaway. A few lucky donors will find a golden ticket inside theirs, good for a 250 dollar visa card.
You also get a free t-shirt!
Your blood donation will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Masks are required and appointments are suggested but not required to help with social distancing.
Contact OBI at 877-340 - 8777 or visit O-B-I dot org.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.