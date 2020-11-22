CCMH officials confirm the hospital morgue is not full

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A tweet shared Saturday claimed the morgue at Comanche County Memorial Hospital was full.
In a statement from CCMH officials, they disputed that claim... saying “our capacity in our morgue is not currently full, however last week we had several COVID deaths that put us near capacity pending funeral homes to pick up the deceased.”
They added that right now, the hospital is treating 40 covid patients and that CCMH’s Administration and Incident Command leadership remain in constant contact with state, county and city agencies for necessary contingency plans.
Officials added that they are stressing to the community they can do their part to help stop the spread by wearing a mask, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing and washing hands.
