First Alert Forecast: (11/22AM)

Cloud cover and breezy winds will keep Tuesday morning above average for mid to late November. Morning temperatures in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday ahead of another cold front which will dive southward. To start along and north of I-44 and then spread eastward as the day goes on. As of right now the possibility of a strong thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out for our eastern counties. The threat for hail as of now seems to be elevated. Rain doesn’t stick around for long as the chances shift east by the evening hours. Despite the rain and clouds high temperatures Tuesday will soar into the low 70s.