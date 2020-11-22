First Alert Forecast: (11/22AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Fog is not completely out of the question for this morning. Not as dense as it could be but just be aware some are dealing with patchy fog to kick off this Sunday. While rain is now just moving the heart of Texoma today will not be a complete washout. By the early afternoon the system will be exiting out of our viewing area and partial clearing is expected for the evening. The front will cool us off significantly as highs for most will be in the mid 50s!
A high pressure will quickly being to move in overnight Sunday into Monday morning. With an increase in south winds, Monday will result in slightly warmer temperatures. Cloud cover will stick around but things will stay dry. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Cloud cover and breezy winds will keep Tuesday morning above average for mid to late November. Morning temperatures in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday ahead of another cold front which will dive southward. To start along and north of I-44 and then spread eastward as the day goes on. As of right now the possibility of a strong thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out for our eastern counties. The threat for hail as of now seems to be elevated. Rain doesn’t stick around for long as the chances shift east by the evening hours. Despite the rain and clouds high temperatures Tuesday will soar into the low 70s.
Wednesday is looking to be sunny with temperatures close to average. All of Texoma will likely be in the low to mid 60s. A small warm up is on tap for Thanksgiving with highs rising into the upper 60s. The day is trending dry but expect an increase in cloud cover.
Another cold front will likely surge south during the day on Friday. It looks like we could see rain chances for both Friday and Saturday but confidence at this time is low due to an inconsistencies in model data. You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a good Sunday and a better week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
