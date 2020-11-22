First Alert Forecast: (11/22 PM)

Temperatures this Sunday afternoon are struggling to hit the 50s. Most are on either side of it seeing upper 40s to low 50s across Texoma. This cool and cloudy weather will stick around for the rest of tonight but things are trending dry. By 10PM temperatures will fall into the mid 40s with northeast winds at 5 to 10mph. Winds will turn overnight out of the southeast by morning still very light in nature. A chilly start to the day with most in the mid 30s around sunrise.