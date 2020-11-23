AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention

The results come as COVID-19 infection rates are rising in most U.S. states and in many countries amid a resurgence of the virus that is once again prompting governments to shut down businesses and restrict social gatherings around the world. England is still in the middle of a four-week lockdown that has closed all non-essential shops, while in the U.S., the government’s top health agency has recommended that Americans not travel to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday this week.