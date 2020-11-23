First Alert Forecast: (11/23AM)

Early Tuesday morning.. around the morning commute time... a wave of energy will pass by bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Just at or around sunrise rain chances look best west and along I-35. The day will not be a complete washout but the chance for rain will spread eastward as the day goes on. All rain looks to end between 8-10PM. A few strong storms with a wind/ hail threat looks very likely especially for eastern counties. A cold front will also move in during the late afternoon hours shifting winds from the northwest. Wednesday is looking to be sunny and cooler. High temperatures closer to average for this time of year. Most will likely be in the low 60s.