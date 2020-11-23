First Alert Forecast: (11/23AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A chilly start to the day with temperatures for most low 40s to upper 30s. Today will consist of an increase in south winds which will slightly warm us up for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions. A brief high pressure will keep things dry the entire day.
Tuesday is a very wacky weather day... here’s why: High temperatures will SOAR into the low 70s for southwest Oklahoma and the upper 70s to near 80° for north Texoma despite the cloud cover and rain chances. Winds will be very breezy out of the southwest to start at 15 to 25mph and gusts in the 40s. Relative humidity will also remain very low and with the dry-ish, warm and breezy conditions fire danger will be elevated for southwest OK & north Texas.
Early Tuesday morning.. around the morning commute time... a wave of energy will pass by bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Just at or around sunrise rain chances look best west and along I-35. The day will not be a complete washout but the chance for rain will spread eastward as the day goes on. All rain looks to end between 8-10PM. A few strong storms with a wind/ hail threat looks very likely especially for eastern counties. A cold front will also move in during the late afternoon hours shifting winds from the northwest. Wednesday is looking to be sunny and cooler. High temperatures closer to average for this time of year. Most will likely be in the low 60s.
A small warm up is on tap for Thanksgiving with highs rising into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will dive south during the evening, nearing the I-44 corridor by sunrise on Friday. Highs will drop into the upper 50s during the afternoon. For the weekend things are a bit uncertain. Regardless of rain chances, temperatures are trending much cooler. Mid 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
While rain does look possible Friday through Sunday there’s still model disagreement and in general a lack of moisture. So rain is not out of the question just yet. You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
