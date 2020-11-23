LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Starting Tuesday and going through December 3, IMMYLabs will be doing free COVID-19 testing in Lawton.
The testing site will be the Cameron University parking lot at the intersection of 38th st and Gore.
To be eligible for testing, you must register and choose a time slot on the IMMYLabs website.
The time slots are available in five minute intervals.
Once you register, you will be sent an email with a confirmation code. This code will allow you to get your results after testing.
Those being tested must be 12 months or older. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian that will be present during the appointment.
