LATS to run on reduced schedule due to COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -LATS started a reduction in operations Monday due to an employee testing positive for COVID over the weekend.
The transportation system will run its six normal routes service from 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday.
There will be no Saturday Service until further notice.
General Manager Ryan Landers says other employees who came into contact with the individual who tested positive are self-quarantining until they can be tested.
“The individual that has tested positive is actually in the hospital. That’s actually our biggest concern right now is for his safety and wellbeing and the rest of our employees and customers. We definitely didn’t want to take any chances on this,” said Landers.
He says while you’re on one of the buses, face masks are required and you should try to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
At this time, there will be no change in the Para-Transit or Fort Sill Shuttle services.
LATS will also be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.