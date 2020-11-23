Lawton woman injured during domestic incident

By Tiffany Bechtel | November 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 5:56 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck Monday in Lawton.

It happened around noon in the Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park on Flowermound Road.

Police say a woman was involved in a domestic incident with her ex-boyfriend and was knocked down by his truck as he was leaving.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The situation is still under investigation.

