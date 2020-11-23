LPS, Duncan Community Development give away food Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a big day for giving across southwest Oklahoma as food giveaways happened in both Lawton and Duncan.
Monday morning, cars lined up outside of Central Middle School waiting to pick up some food.
“We do this every week and thought it would be a good idea to do it for the holiday week as well,” said LPS Executive Chef Eugena Woodson.
Each family was waiting for 14 meals from Lawton Public Schools. The district hopes that food makes it easier on the parents, who have the kids at home all week.
“I can’t imagine anyone not having food there, they don’t have to go out and go to the store to get it, the kids get a balanced nutritious meal like they would if they came to school. I think it’s important, especially during the holiday time,” Woodson said.
Up Highway 7 at Fuqua Park in Duncan, citizens were passing out boxes of food and milk to anyone in need.
“This is our 8th year. We usually have a thanksgiving feed for the community, but the pandemic didn’t allow us to do it this year,” said John Drew, President of Duncan Community Development.
Despite the pandemic, Duncan Community Development knew they needed to do something for their community.
“We want the community to come together. This is where we’re from, we love this place right here. And we don’t need to be divided at home,” Drew said.
More people than ever are in need this year with Drew saying that’s all the more reason to give what you can.
“You never know who is watching, you never know who is in need of what. Somebody’s problem is always worse than the others. We’re going to help out where we can help out. You can’t help everybody, we can only do what we can do,” Drew said.
For the LPS event, staff at Central Middle School and Freedom Elementary School were the volunteers passing the food out.
