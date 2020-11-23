Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Pilot Project launches in Okla.

TULSA, Okla. (TNN) -The first of six pilot projects in the United States focusing on indigenous peoples who are missing or murdered has been announced in Oklahoma.
U.S. Attorneys Trent Shores and Brian Kuester announced the project Monday during a press conference held at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. from the Cherokee and Principal Chief David Hill of the Muscogee-Creek Nations were also in attendance to make the announcement.
Shores said the Department of Justice project created protocols for all investigative agencies to work together and with victims’ families when jurisdictional boundaries are crossed.
Shores said similar projects are planned in other states like Alaska, Michigan, and Oregon.
