OBI holds Willy Wonka themed blood drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Oklahoma Blood Institute kicked off its Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory blood drive at Apache Hotel Casino.
While today was the only day at the casino, every Blood donor the next two days has a chance to win a $250 visa gift card if they find a Golden ticket in the candy bars!
All donors will also get a T-shirt, a pie, and COVID-19 antibody testing!
Your donations stay right here in our community.
“It stays local so we provide 90% of all hospitals in Oklahoma with the blood they need. So, right here in Southwest Oklahoma we take care of both Comanche County and southwestern hospital as well as everybody else here in Southwest Oklahoma’s it going to stay here to help those patients,” said Anna-Marie Bomar from the Oklahoma Blood Institute
In addition to blood donors-- OBI is asking those that have recovered from COVID-19 or have the anti-bodies to come out and donate live-saving plasma.
If you didn’t make it out today, go to the OBI website to see other blood drive locations.
