Oklahoma Department of Wildlife sets up a deer share page

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Hunters can share their harvest this deer season.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife has set up a deer share page.
Hunters can use it to give away fresh deer meat, and those interested can request it.
The goal is also to allow hunters to harvest more does to keep a healthy deer population in the state.
Remember-- meat can’t be sold or traded, only shared as a gift, and the person receiving the meat is responsible for maintaining a record of possession including the hunters name and e-check number.
Visit wildlifedepartment.com for more information.
