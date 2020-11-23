Prayer vigil held outside Southwestern Medical Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of the faith community gathered at Southwestern Medical Center to host a prayer vigil for the men and women working on the front line of the pandemic.
The event was Organized by the associate pastor at First Baptist Lawton. He said this gave his congregation and others in town a chance to pray for the people inside the hospital.
Multiple people prayed, including the Lead Chaplain for the hospital, Friendship Baptist’s Pastor, and Mayor Stan Booker
They prayed for the health workers, the patients battling the virus -- and anyone else facing hardship in the hospital.
”It’s about that we do care, we have compassionate. We want to show the love of God to them, the love of Christ. We desire as a church to love God and love people, we think that’s a good combination,” said Tony Christie, the Assoc. Pastor for First Baptist Church Lawton.
Following their prayers, everyone who stopped by loaded in their cars, flashed their lights and honked their horns to show those inside the hospital they are here for them, and praying for their safety.
