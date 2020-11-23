Salvation Army Angel Tree now calls the Walmart on Sheridan Rd. home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The annual Salvation Army Angel Tree Program used to call Central Mall home... but if you want to come adopt a child, and help make their Holiday special, you’ll have to stop by the Walmart on Sheridan Road.
594 Angels, maybe it’s someone your kid goes to school with that needs help to make their holiday season a happy one.
“A lot of families across town, across Lawton across the county are decorating a Christmas tree, but here at the Salvation Army Angel Tree we want to un-decorate this tree. We want these angels adopted out, and for them to have a very Merry Christmas,” said Major Joanna Robinson.
Normally set up in the mall, Major Robinson said this move to Walmart is one Salvation Army’s across the country are making.
“There are families struggling because of COVID-19. Just being able to be here for the public to help these families is amazing,” said Major Robinson.
She adds that being at Walmart makes the shopping process so much easier than years past.
“You can come and adopt your angel and go shop for it. Everything that angel needs is here in Walmart. Then you are just able to drop it off instead of putting in your trunk and forget about it,” said Major Robinson.
Ladies from the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will be here 7 days a week, until December 5th. Monday through Saturday it’s 10 a.m. -7 p.m. and Sunday’s from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
“Our angels range from newborn, one’s that aren’t here that may be due in Nov. or Dec, but they are already know what they are. We go up to the age of 12. We may have a few 13 year olds depending on when their birthday fell,” said Major Robinson.
Major Robinson said the items on the list range from school supplies, clothes and whatever toys the kids all enjoy.
Major Robinson said so far, dozens of kids have already been adopted but they have a lot of work to do over the next few weeks.
If you don’t want to shop, they are also accepting monetary donations.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.