Six new deaths, 320 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new deaths and 320 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 40 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 6,461 cases in Wichita County, with 2,458 of them still being active.
There have been 3,881 total recoveries, 34,530 negative tests and 122 deaths.
There are currently 2,379 patients recovering at home while 79 are in the hospital. There are currently 15 patients in critical condition.
There are now 798 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has six deaths to report today; Case 5,514 (60 - 69), Case 4,441 (80+), Case 5,738 (50 - 59), Case 2,736 (60 - 69), Case 5,316 (80+) and Case 5,975 (80+).
They received 116 cases Saturday, 45 cases Sunday, and 159 cases today for a total of 320 new cases to report. There are 79 hospitalizations and 40 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 79
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 3
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 7
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 15
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 15
Critical - 3
80+
Stable - 18
