UPDATE: Comanche County courthouse closure

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - All the Comanche County court offices will be closed to the public from November 26th to January 4th.
County Commissioner, Johnny Owens says they’re still going to be operational, but they’ll just be taking phone calls and not allowing anyone inside the building.
The numbers to all their specific offices will on the Comanche County Facebook page.
If you have a court date coming up, you can get in touch with the clerk’s office by phone.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.