Altus police investigating a drive-by shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Police in Altus are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police say that around 2:40 am a house in the 300 block of Rochester Dr. was struck twice by gunfire. No one was injured, but there was some damage to the home.
During the initial investigation, officers found that one of the projectiles had lodged into a pillow where a resident of the home had been sleeping.
No suspect(s) have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
