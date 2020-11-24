CCMH epidemiologist explains to council why schools should go virtual after Thanksgiving, New Years Eve

Council members discussed COVID for the first time in a month (Source: kswo)
By Kyle Payne | November 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 9:48 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said he plans to meet with LPS’ superintendent after a local epidemiologist recommended schools go virtual for a week after Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

At Tuesday’s meeting, mayor and Council members were joined by local health officials to discuss the pandemic for the first time in over a month.

CCMH epidemiologist Chris Godman spoke -- and recommended remote learning soon.

With a focus on keeping businesses open, council also directed staff to develop a policy that holds the business and the individual responsible for wearing masks inside -- which will be voted on at the next council meeting.

Council also approved the maximum of 300-thousand dollars from the Emergency Fund to speed up the tree limb removal from the most recent ice storm.

