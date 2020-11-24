Classic Lawton Chevrolet donates $77k to eight local charities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday, several charities in southwest Oklahoma received thousands of dollars in donations from Classic Lawton Chevrolet.
In total, eight charities received checks. The money was raised during the annual Classic Chevy golf tournament.
Ervin and Bridget Randle say with everything going on in the world this year, it was more important than ever to find a way to help out where they can.
We want to give back to the community because this has been a tough year. It really means more to the charity organizations, more than ever, because of the tough year they’ve had to be able to have some funds coming back into their accounts and be able to do something with it,” Ervin Randle said.
Hearts that Care, Hungry Hearts, The LPS Foundation, The Lawton Athletic Foundation, Sanctuary 212, Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Fund, The Armed Services YMCA and the MWR Food Voucher Program all received money. In total, $77,000 given away.
