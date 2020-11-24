First Alert Forecast: (11/24AM)

Good morning Texoma. Early this Tuesday morning is mainly see fog/ cloudy conditions. However rain isn’t too far away. It’s slowly making its way into our western counties just after 5AM this morning. Round one of rain showers will spread from west to east as the morning goes on.. nearing the I-44 corridor by 7AM. Despite the rain, clouds and breezy winds high temperatures this afternoon will soar into the 70s for most but near the 80° mark for those south and west. Winds today will be breezy, out of the south for most of the day at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will likely be in the mid 30s to low 40s.