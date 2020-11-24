First Alert Forecast: (11/24AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma. Early this Tuesday morning is mainly see fog/ cloudy conditions. However rain isn’t too far away. It’s slowly making its way into our western counties just after 5AM this morning. Round one of rain showers will spread from west to east as the morning goes on.. nearing the I-44 corridor by 7AM. Despite the rain, clouds and breezy winds high temperatures this afternoon will soar into the 70s for most but near the 80° mark for those south and west. Winds today will be breezy, out of the south for most of the day at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will likely be in the mid 30s to low 40s.
A dry line is anticipated to move in during the afternoon/ evening hours. This will drop moisture content and relative humidity as it passes by. As it does, this will increase the fire danger threat to near critical for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. The dry line will also help spark round two of showers and storms later this afternoon/ evening. A few strong/ severe storms are likely for counties along I-40. The threats as of now look to be 60-80mph winds and quarter sized hail.
The threat for rain tapers off completely for late tonight as we’ll begin to see clear skies overnight. Temperatures for tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 30s. Wednesday appears to be the best weather day over the next seven. We’re looking at dry and sunny conditions with light winds. Thanksgiving Day is also trending dry and mostly sunny but winds will increase ahead of a passing cold front for late in the evening.
Another cold front looks to arrive late this week increasing rain chances for the weekend. Behind the front cooler weather will follow.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
