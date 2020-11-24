First Alert Forecast: (11/24PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A dry line will continue to move in for the rest of today. This will drop moisture content and relative humidity. As it’s moving from west to east it is sparking a few stronger storms just to our north. With that being said we’re not completely out of the clear for rain. Mainly light to moderate rain showers likely through 9PM tonight but a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out for Caddo and Grady counties as a severe thunderstorm watch is still in place until 9PM tonight. The strongest storms have the potential to produce 60-80mph winds with quarter to golfball sized hail.
The threat for rain will completely taper off and move well east late tonight. Skies will continue to clear overnight and expect temperatures by Wednesday morning to fall into the 30s.
If you ask me, Wednesday appears to be the best weather day over the next seven. We’re looking at dry and sunny conditions with light winds.
Thanksgiving Day is also trending dry and mostly sunny but winds will increase ahead of a passing cold front for late in the evening. Conditions are trending dry for now with chances for rain looking best in southeast Oklahoma.
A closed low passing through Texoma by late this week will result in an increase in precipitation chances Friday night into Saturday. Aside from the rain chances, a much cooler airmass will follow.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
