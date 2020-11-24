First Alert Forecast: (11/24PM)

A dry line will continue to move in for the rest of today. This will drop moisture content and relative humidity. As it’s moving from west to east it is sparking a few stronger storms just to our north. With that being said we’re not completely out of the clear for rain. Mainly light to moderate rain showers likely through 9PM tonight but a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out for Caddo and Grady counties as a severe thunderstorm watch is still in place until 9PM tonight. The strongest storms have the potential to produce 60-80mph winds with quarter to golfball sized hail.