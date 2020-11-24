207 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 6,668

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 207 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 63 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 6,668 cases in Wichita County, with 2,602 of them still being active.
There have been 3,944 total recoveries, 34,836 negative tests and 122 deaths.
There are currently 2,526 patients recovering at home while 76 are in the hospital.
There are now 641 tests still pending.
The Health District has 207 new cases, 76 hospitalizations and 63 recoveries to report today. Today’s new case count of 207 is now the highest single day total yet.
Total Hospitalizations = 76
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 3
40 - 49
Stable - 4
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 14
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 9
Critical - 4
80+
Stable - 18
Critical - 1
